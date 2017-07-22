NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says two people were detained and another suspect is still on the run after an armed carjacking led to a police chase Saturday afternoon.

CMPD says officers located a stolen vehicle at Pence Road and Harrisburg Road. The car had been taken during an armed carjacking that took place in the 10700 block of Providence Road.

CMPD says officers initiated a traffic stop but the suspects inside the stolen vehicle refused to comply, which led to a police chase. During the pursuit, the suspect struck another vehicle at Harrisburg Road and Parkton Road and then fled. Following the crash, one of the suspects jumped and ran from the vehicle with a firearm.

Officers later arrested two of the suspects. Officers were able to locate a third suspect involved in the case.

CMPD have not yet released the suspect's identities and their charges.

© 2017 WCNC.COM