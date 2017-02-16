2 charged for armed robbery, carjacking in Lincolnton

Destiny Bentley and Joseph Eaker. Photos submitted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- Two people charged in connection with a Feb. 5 armed robbery and carjacking have been arrested in Caldwell County Thursday, according to a press release from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 21-year-old Destiny Dawn Bentley, of Granite Falls, turned herself into the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Bentley is charged with one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Destiny Bentley (photo submitted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

An accomplice, 23-year-old Joseph Lee Eaker, of Hudson, was also charged with one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested by the Lenoir Police Department on Thursday.

Joseph Eaker (photo submitted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

Bentley, Eaker and another man are accused of robbing a Lincolnton man at the Lincolnton Optimist Park on February 5. The Lincolnton man was robbed at gunpoint of his wallet and his car.

Deputies say the Lincolnton man had been talking to Bentley on Facebook and had agreed to meet near Optimist Park. During the arranged meeting, Bentley got in the Lincolnton man's car. As the two were talking, they were interrupted by two white males knocking on the window of the vehicle. The two pulled the man out of his car -- one of the men was armed with a handgun and the other had a knife. They group left with Lincolnton man's wallet and car, deputies say.

The car has not been located.

Deputies say officers have not identified the third suspect in the case.

