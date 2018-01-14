2 dead, 2 others hurt in crash on I-485 near West Boulevard

PHOTO: NCDOT camera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic said two people are dead following a multiple-vehicle crash on I-485 in west Charlotte Sunday night.

Medic responded to a call on the I-485 inner loop near West Boulevard. Two other individuals are being treated for minor injuries following the crash, Medic said.

Charlotte Fire is at the scene to provide assistance.

Officials say I-485 inner loop lanes near West Boulevard are shut down as state troopers investigate the crash.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC.COM