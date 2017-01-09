WCNC
2 extricated from car in Myers Park crash

WCNC 6:05 PM. EST January 09, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle after a serious single-vehicle crash in Myers Park. 

It took first responders nearly half an hour to free both patients from the vehicle after it crashed into a tree in the 1100 block of Queens Road West. 

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious. 

The road was closed following the crash for CMPD to investigate. 

 

