2 Fort Bragg soldiers killed in Iraq

Sgt. Roshain Brooks and Spc. Allen Stigler Jr.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- Two paratroopers out of Fort Bragg were killed overseas.

Sgt. Roshain Brooks, 30 of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Spc. Allen Stigler Jr., 22, of Arlington, Texas, with the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg. Both died Sunday, August 13 of wounds sustained while engaging in combat operations in Iraq.

A Pentagon spokesperson said an artillery unit was firing on an Islamic State mortar position when a mishap occurred.

The incident is under investigation.

© 2017 WCNC.COM