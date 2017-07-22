Photo via Evan West/NBC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities say two people were hospitalized after a near-drowning incident in east Charlotte Saturday evening.

Medic responded to a call from 6300 block of Montego Drive regarding a possible drowning call. Two patients were transported to CMC and CMC University for life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene that the victims were both girls, ages seven and 11 years old. A man jumped in to save their lives, according to witnesses.

Earlier Saturday, Medic responded to a different drowning call in west Charlotte. The child involved in the near-drowning incident was being treated for serious injuries.

