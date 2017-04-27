WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

2 injured in Newton helicopter crash

Two people were injured when a helicopter crashed in Catawba County Thursday.

WCNC 3:03 PM. EDT April 27, 2017

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- Two people were injured in a helicopter crash near Newton in Catawba County Thursday, officials said. 

Witnesses told Highway Patrol that the chopper spun three times before the engine appeared to stop and it crashed beside a home on McKay Road. Authorities say the chopper was performing survey work for a new gas line in the area. 

Officials say the pilot is in serious condition and was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center for further evaluation. A passenger in the helicopter was taken to a local hospital and is being evaluated, officials told NBC Charlotte. 

No further details were made available. Stick with WCNC.com as more details come available. 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories