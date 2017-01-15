2 people shot in northeast Charlotte

NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say two people were shot in northeast Charlotte Sunday night.

CMPD officers responded to the 6700 block of North Tryon Street in reference to a call for service. Upon arrival, officers located one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to CMC-Main location.

The second victim told CMPD he was shot in the ear. He was transported to CMC-University location.

CMPD say both victims are believed to have non life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

