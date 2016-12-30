2 suspects flee, crash vehicle after armed robbery

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- A multi-agency manhunt for an armed robber who held up a store in Huntersville has come to an end. After two suspects held up a Huntersville business they fled from police in a car then crashed on I-77 and ran on foot through the woods.

“It’s a little unnerving to know that we could have been a few minutes difference in time and could’ve taken place while we were sitting there eating,” said Mark Dierks, a Huntersville resident.

Police were still investigating the crime scene when Mark and his family finished dinner. The armed robbery happened just next door at La Mexicana. Mark’s son has shopped there plenty of times.

“I just like the candy there,” said Jack Dierks, a Mark’s son.

Police have not identified the suspects, but they are behind bars. Police spent hours at the store inside shopping center that was hit.

After the suspects held up the store they sped off and got on I-77 South heading towards Charlotte. The car came to a stop here just after the Gilead Road exit. Police say the alleged gunmen fled on food through the woods.

Multiple agencies scoured the area combing for clues. Police shut down the highway in one direction. Holiday traffic was at a standstill.



As they towed the get-away car for further investigation, families back at the small Huntersville shopping center are still trying to make sense of a senseless crime.



“Take a step back for a second and you go this is not what we’re used to seeing around here,” said Mark.

Copyright 2016 WCNC