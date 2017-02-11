2 transported to CMC after shooting in east Charlotte

[UPDATE: MEDIC say two people were being transported to CMC, as opposed to one patient as originally reported.]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities say two people were transported to CMC after a shooting took place in east Charlotte.

The shooting took place in the 2700 block of Bellefonte Drive. MEDIC say both individuals being transported are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Stick with WCNC.com, as crews are headed to the scene to provide updates.

Copyright 2017 WCNC