2 transported to CMC after shooting in east Charlotte

[UPDATE: MEDIC say two people were being transported to CMC, as opposed to one patient as originally reported.]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities say two people were transported to CMC after a shooting took place in east Charlotte.
The shooting took place in the 2700 block of Bellefonte Drive. MEDIC say both individuals being transported are being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Stick with WCNC.com, as crews are headed to the scene to provide updates.
