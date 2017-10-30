2017 Halloween food freebies and deals

(CHARLOTTE ON THE CHEAP) -- Enjoy some free stuff -- and some cheap stuff -- on Halloween or around Halloween with this list of freebies and deals. Make sure to click on the links for necessary details. Participation varies by location.

Unless otherwise noted, these freebies and deals are for Tuesday, October 31, 2017, but make sure to follow the links for information on times and locations.

Free Pancakes: Kids 12 and under get a FREE Scary Face Pancake at IHOP restaurants on Tuesday, October 31.

Free Bo-Berry Biscuits: Kids 12 and under get a FREE Bo-Berry Biscuit at participating Bojangles’ on Halloween when they show up in costume and purchase a kid’s meal (or something of greater value).

Outback: Kids who order an entrée from the Joey menu get a FREE dirt cup.

Applebees: $1 Margaritas. Last day for this deal.

Baskin Robbins: Get a scoop of ice cream for $1.50

Sonic Drive-in: $0.50 cent corn dogs all day.

Cici’s: Kids eat FREE from the pizza buffet if they’re in costume and if a parent buys an adult buffet and a drink.

Cheap burritos: Chipotle is offering “boo-ritos,” only $3 to costumed customers on Halloween. This includes burritos, bowls, salads and tacos.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Kids in costume get one FREE meal per adult purchase on October 31. Closest one is in Fort Mill.

Morton’s The Steakhouse: $39 three-course meal October 30 and 31.

Chuck E. Cheese: Kids in costume get 50 free tickets any day in October.

