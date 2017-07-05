22-year-old man reported missing

Jerell White. Photo submitted by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 22-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Jerell White was last seen at around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Pleasant Road in Lancaster. He was last seen wearing a yellow and green soccer jersey. He is described as a black male who is listed at 5-foot-10 and weights 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on White's whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388.

