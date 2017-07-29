'24 hours of Booty' cycles through Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Saturday was a great day to be on the "Booty Loop" course in Myers Park.

The event, known as 24 Hours of Booty, raised about $1.7 million this year and nearly $18.7 million in its previous 16 years. The annual event takes teams of riders around a Booty Loop of Queens Road and Queens Road West in Myers Park for a full day.

This year's event also included a walk for the first time. About 1,200 cyclists took part in the loop Saturday.

