3 east Charlotte churches targeted by thieves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are searching for thieves who targeted three churches in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Asamblea Apostolica, St. John Lee Korean Catholic Church and St. Paul Presbyterian Church were all targeted by thieves overnight. All three of the churches are located along Robinson Church Road.

Between the Asamblea Apostolica and St. John Lee Korean Catholic Church, the thieves got away with iPads, microphones, laptops and a guitar. The culprits were unable to get into St. Paul Presbyterian Church but did leave some damage behind.

Each church held their scheduled services Sunday morning after cleaning up broken glass and other debris from the break-ins, reports NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene.

