3 Fort Bragg soliders killed in Niger

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- The Department of Defense has released the identities of three soldiers who were killed during a mission in Niger on Wednesday, October 4.
The soldiers were Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Washington.
Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio.
and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Georgia.
They were assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group Airborne out of Fort Bragg, N.C. The incident is under investigation.
