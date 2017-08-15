3 hospitalized after shots fired in east Charlotte

Police lights. (Photo: Thinkstock, artolympic)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said three people were hospitalized after a shooting in east Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

CMPD responded to a call in the 3200 block of Shamrock Drive. Three people were transported for injuries that are believed to be not life threatening, Medic says.

Officials did not say if all three people being transported had gunshot wounds. CMPD is investigating the incident.

