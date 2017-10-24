WCNC
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

3 hurt in crash involving school bus in Huntersville

WCNC 4:08 PM. EDT October 24, 2017

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Firefighters say three people were potentially hurt following a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to Medic, the accident took place on N.C. 115 and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road Tuesday afternoon.

Huntersville Fire said students were not boarding the bus. Officials did not specify the conditions of the three patients.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories