3 hurt in crash involving school bus in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Firefighters say three people were potentially hurt following a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to Medic, the accident took place on N.C. 115 and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road Tuesday afternoon.
Huntersville Fire said students were not boarding the bus. Officials did not specify the conditions of the three patients.
*MVA Update 3* No students on the bus, only three patients, Medic is now on scene with us.— Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) October 24, 2017
