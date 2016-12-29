3,800 customers affected by power outage in north Rock Hill

(Photo: Thinkstock by Getty Images)

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Crews are responding to a power outage affecting about 3,800 customers, according to a tweet from the City of Rock Hill.

Crews responding to outage affecting about 3800 customers in northern Rock Hill. — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) December 29, 2016

City of Rock Hill says a broken pole on Elks Park Road caused the outage.

Broken pole on Elks Park Road caused outage. — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) December 29, 2016

