3,800 customers affected by power outage in north Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Crews are responding to a power outage affecting about 3,800 customers, according to a tweet from the City of Rock Hill.
City of Rock Hill says a broken pole on Elks Park Road caused the outage.
