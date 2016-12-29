WCNC
3,800 customers affected by power outage in north Rock Hill

WCNC 3:57 PM. EST December 29, 2016

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Crews are responding to a power outage affecting about 3,800 customers, according to a tweet from the City of Rock Hill.

City of Rock Hill says a broken pole on Elks Park Road caused the outage.

Copyright 2016 WCNC


