4 charged after police find drugs, guns in Lincolnton home with children

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- Four people have been arrested after Lincoln County deputies searched a home and found large amounts of methamphetamine.

According to police, deputies received information that drugs were being sold out of a house, located on the 2700 block of Hull-McGinnis Road. Police then obtained a search warrant.

While serving the warrant, officers found over 26 grams of methamphetamine, multiple glass pipes and drug paraphernalia, marijuana, over $4,300 in cash and four firearms.

Two children were in the home, and have since been placed with responsible adults, according to police.

Stephen Wayne Blanton, 40, has been charged with one felony count each of possession of a firearm by a felon, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and conspiracy.

He is also charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor child abuse. He was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Tracy Michelle Blanton, 34, was charged with one felony count each of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and conspiracy.

She is also charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor child abuse. She was placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Ethan James Johnson, 27, was served warrants for felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond.

Robin Wayne Estep, 34, was served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. He received a $1,000 secured bond.

