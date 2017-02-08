WCNC
4 displaced by Harrisburg fire, officials say

WCNC 4:56 AM. EST February 09, 2017

HARRISBURG, N.C. – Four people were displaced after a Harrisburg home caught on fire early Thursday morning.

According to Harrisburg Fire Department, emergency crews responded to a reported fire in the 6100 block of Roseway Court around 4:30 a.m. When units arrived, officials say they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the second floor of the home.

Emergency personnel from Concord Fire Department were also called to the scene. Officials have not determined the cause of the fire. 

Please stick with WCNC.com as more details become available.

 

