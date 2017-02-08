4 displaced by Harrisburg fire, officials say

Four people were displaced after a Harrisburg home caught on fire early Thursday morning. (Photo: Harrisburg Fire Department)

HARRISBURG, N.C. – Four people were displaced after a Harrisburg home caught on fire early Thursday morning.

According to Harrisburg Fire Department, emergency crews responded to a reported fire in the 6100 block of Roseway Court around 4:30 a.m. When units arrived, officials say they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the second floor of the home.

Emergency personnel from Concord Fire Department were also called to the scene. Officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

**Update** 4 residents displaced from home, EMS crews on scene evaluating, operations continue pic.twitter.com/afU1chn9kD — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) February 9, 2017

