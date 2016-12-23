4 transported to CMC after multiple-vehicle accident in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities say multiple medical units were called into assistance after a multiple-vehicle collision took place in Steele Creek Friday evening.

MEDIC says York County is assisting on the scene near 17500-17799 Due West Drive, and a total of six patients are being treated, four of whom were transported to CMC.

Of the four transported to CMC, two are believed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries, two others suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries, MEDIC say. The two patients not being transported to CMC are suffering from minor injuries.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 WCNC