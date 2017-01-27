4 women charged with vandalism for anti-Trump graffiti

Photos from Boone Police.

BOONE, N.C. -- Police arrested four individuals in connection to multiple buildings in downtown Boone being vandalized on January 21, according to a press release from Boone Police.

Police say the subjects traveled along King Street and damaged buildings, signs and a police car. Surveillance video of the subjects was released through High Country Crime Stoppers.

Following investigations, policed charged four women Friday. The arrestees, according to Boone Police are:

Taryn Bledsoe, 22, of Boone

Julia Grainger, 22, of Boone

Elizabeth Prier, 22, of Boone

Hannah Seay, 21, of Boone

Each of the four women was charged with seven misdemeanor counts of graffiti vandalism and one misdemeanor count of misdemeanor damage to personal property. Each were also issued a $1,500 secured bond.

Police say final estimates of the damage totaled $10,000.

Copyright 2016 WCNC