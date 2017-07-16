Photo by Trey Maggio/NBC Charlotte.

NEWTON, N.C. -- N.C. State Highway Patrol says five BMW's were seized by troopers in connection with a street racing ring Sunday.

According to troopers, a 911 call came in saying there were multiple high-end BMW's were racing. As the suspect vehicles were located, a trooper got ahead and cut them off.



Troopers told NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene that criminal citations were issued and the suspects were not taken into custody.

Each of the five cars was valued between $80,000-100,000, troopers say.

