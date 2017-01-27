5 charged for series of car break-ins

Cara Whichard (Photo submitted by Union County Sheriff's Office)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies say they arrested five individuals in connection to a series of car break-ins Wednesday.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a motor vehicle break-in call near Waxhaw. During investigations, a deputy located a vehicle in the neighborhood occupied by an 18-year-old woman. Deputies say the investigation later revealed that the woman later dropped off four individuals in the neighborhood who broke into numerous unlocked vehicles and stole items.

Deputies arrested the woman at the scene and impounded her vehicle. After losing their getaway vehicle and driver, the other four suspects found an unlocked vehicle at a residence with the key fob inside. The four suspects fled the area in the stolen vehicle and drive to Charlotte, deputies say.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered near one of the suspect's residences.

Deputies say they identified the five individuals involved and all face a collective total of 114 felony charges and 35 misdemeanor charges associated with the Wednesday morning crime spree.

Union County Sheriff's Office listed the five individuals and their charges as follows:

Cara Mishae Whichard, 18, of Charlotte

Dela Euzene May, 17, of Charlotte

Rashun Anthony Hill, 20, of Charlotte

Justice Isavion Styron, 18, of Charlotte

Kevin Remelle Taylor, 20, of Charlotte

Car thefts have been a major issue in Charlotte to start the 2017 calendar year. From Jan. 1-22, compared to last year, there's been a 60 percent spike in auto thefts, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

