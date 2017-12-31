5 people displaced after 'intentional' fire set in southwest Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Fire reports five people have been displaced after a house fire that started early Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, the fire broke out on the 5500 block of Queen Anne Road in southwest Charlotte. The fire was contained in 20 minutes.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set.

Update Structure Fire; 5534 Queen Anne Rd; 23FF controlled incident in 20mins; occupant transported to area hospital; injuries not due to fire; fire was intentionally set & remains under investigation; 5 adults displaced; RedCross assisting; property loss $50k. pic.twitter.com/mWmkjuAvZS — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 31, 2017

One person was transported for treatment of injuries not related to the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the five adults that were displaced. The estimated property damage is $50,000.

The incident remains under investigation.

