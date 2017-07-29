5 stories you need to know Saturday Edition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A local officer awarded the Medal of Valor for public safety, and other stories you need to know.

President Trump announced he is replacing White House chief of staff Reince Priebus with his Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

Announcing the switch via Twitter, Trump called retired Marine Corps general Kelly a "great American."

Trump has repeatedly praised Kelly for his operation of homeland security, including tighter border controls and a travel ban from six Muslim countries that is currently the subject of a lawsuit.

There was an alarming armed robbery involving thousands of dollars in cash at a hot spot in Charlotte. NBC Charlotte is learning two suspects held up Top Golf employees at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

The police report shows there were two suspects and three victims.

So far, there are no suspects or arrests in the case.

Emergency management officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for Hatteras Island visitors because of a widespread power outage that has already prompted thousands of tourists to leave Hatteras and neighboring Ocracroke Island on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The county's emergency management department says it's continuing to work with utility officials to restore power to levels that would allow visitors to eventually return.

President Trump has selected recipients for the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor award, including a local police Lieutenant as well as the five officers who responded to the June Alexandria shooting of congress members, the White House announced Friday.

Lieutenant William Buchanan of the Avery County Sheriff’s Office was one of the twelve recipients of the award recognized for their public service.

The statement from the President's office reads, "The bravery of these law enforcement officers saved numerous lives."

A new warning for drivers of Ford Explorers. The national highway traffic safety administration is expanding its investigation into reports of carbon leaks in ford SUV’s.

Officers with CMPD told NBC Charlotte they are aware of the recall and have removed two vehicles from their fleet. The process of installing carbon monoxide (CO) detectors in 154 of its 2011-2015 models has begun.

Ford issued a statement saying it is, “Working with police customers, police equipment installers, police advisory board members, and the NHTSA, to investigate reported issues and solve them.”

