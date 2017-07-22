CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- From a massive fire in Granite Falls to a US travel ban to North Korea, here are 5 things you need to know.

The fire broke out at the Old Shuford Mill on Falls Avenue in Granite Falls around 7:15 p.m. Friday, directly across the road from Granite Falls Police Department.

The warehouse was being rented out for storage units.

On Friday, a 15-year-old was charged with killing Zach Finch.

A second suspect turned himself in to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police headquarters on Friday.

Detectives say the three met through a popular mobile app to sell a phone.

CMPD did not release either suspect's name because of their age, but they say they had been taken to a juvenile detention facility.

American citizens will be barred by the U.S. from traveling to North Korea beginning next month following a prohibition on using U.S. passports to enter the country, the State Department said Friday.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson decided to impose a "geographical travel restriction" on North Korea following the death last month of American university student Otto Warmbier, who fell into a coma while in North Korean custody.

Sean Spicer quit his job as White House press secretary Friday after President Trump decided to tap Anthony Scaramucci as the White House communications director, according to two White House officials.

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will replace Spicer as press secretary. Scaramucci announced the news himself during Friday's briefing.

The contest, which is promoting Amazon’s new TV Show ‘The Tick,’ asked people from across the country to submit video pitches for their passion projects; something that needs ‘saving.’

Caleb Van Voorhis produced ad submitted a video on behalf of Charlotte nonprofit Our Bridge For Kids, which helps teach refugee and immigrant children English, free of charge.

The group says they’re maxed out and are desperate for more books, supplies, and items to make their building a home.



All you have to do to vote is “like” the YouTube video here.

