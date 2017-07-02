5 stories you need to know Sunday edition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- From a wanted Huntersville man to updates on the Arkansas club shooting here are five stories you need to know this Sunday.

A man is suspected of shooting a female family member following Saturday morning's SWAT standoff with police.

According to Huntersville Police Chief Cleveland Spruill, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 100 block of Steuben Drive earlier Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers found a woman injured from a gunshot wound.

Reports say officers are searching for 32-year-old Jonathan Edward Williams, who is not in custody and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Clubgoers screamed and scrambled for cover as dozens of gunshots rang out during a rap concert in downtown Little Rock early Saturday, leaving 28 people injured from an 11-second melee that police said may be gang-related.

Arkansas lawmakers this year passed a law allowing concealed handguns in bars, with permission of the businesses' owners and if the gun permit holder completes additional training. The law takes effect Sept. 1, but the training likely won't be available until next year.

A series of car bomb explosions rocked Syria’s capital Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding 12, as officials claimed to have foiled a plot to target crowded areas during the first morning commute after a Muslim holiday.

The Interior Ministry said security forces tracked three cars loaded with explosives as they headed toward central Damascus. Two of the cars were intercepted at checkpoints on the airport road and detonated, apparently in controlled explosions, while the third made it into the city center, where the driver blew himself up near Tahreer Square.

Cornelius PD is one of four law enforcement agencies to police Lake Norman.

"I pretty much grew up on this lake," said Sgt. George Brinzey's who patrols the waters by boat.

Brinzey and his men made twenty-eight vessel stops, one safety check, and six attempts to locate during last year's Fourth of July weekend.

Cornelius PD will have an extra boat in the water this weekend.

"We just encourage people to watch what they consume and have a sober operator," said Brinzey.

If you are pulled over by Cornelius PD and pass the safety inspection, then you'll get a coupon for a free milkshake.

Stephen Curry agreed to terms with the Golden State Warriors on what amounts to the richest deal in NBA history, according to his agent Jeff Austin of Octagon.

The five-year deal is worth $201 million with no options.

