5 stories you need to know this Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- From a shooting overnight in Arkansas to a historic discovery in University area, here are five stories you need to know.

At least 17 people were shot after gunfire broke out during the concert, Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner said in a statement. One person is in critical condition, and the youngest person shot is 16-years-old, Buckner added.

The shooting, which took place around 2:30 a.m. local time, does not appear to be terror-related or an active shooter incident, Buckner said.

In largely party-line votes, the House passed two bills Thursday intended to allow for stronger punishments for people who have entered the U.S. illegally and to take federal funding away from "sanctuary cities" that do not enforce federal immigration laws.

The pair of bills face a steeper road in the Senate, where Republicans have a slim 52-48 majority. Legislation in the Senate requires 60 votes to pass, meaning at least eight Democrats would have to sign on to pass either bill.

Fireworks are a major part of fourth of July festivities, but the loud blasts and bright explosions can be extremely distressing for veterans living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“It's a physical reaction second with the mental thought first,” said Master Sargent Michael McKenzie Sr., a retired Army Ranger who now serves as the NC chapter director of the PTSD Foundation of America.

Plans for a development of a new Topgolf location have been put on hold as of Friday in the wake of a historian finding grave sites of at least 19 slaves next to a nearby cemetery.

Small white flags now mark where each of the 19 bodies are buried just outside of the Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The church's main cemetery has tombstones that pre-date the Civil War. The slaves were found buried beyond the stone wall enclosing the cemetery. Some graves were marked with rocks. Some were not marked at all.

Mourners paid their respects at a viewing on Friday for a Charlotte barber killed last week. David Lindsay, 29, was found shot to dead in a car on Eastwyke Place.

Lindsay was a beloved barber at No Grease Mosaic. Flowers, well wishes and pictures have overtaken the booth where he was known to give customers creative cuts.

