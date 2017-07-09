CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- From how the Senate health bill could hit NC to a KKK rally in VA here are 5 stories you need to know this Sunday.

North Carolina could be one of the worst hit states with people, including thousands of veterans, losing health coverage and access to Medicaid, according to a new analysis done by the Center for American Progress.

The CAP report claims that up to as many as 1.3 million currently insured North Carolina residents could lose their health insurance or wouldn't be able to afford any under the new proposed legislation.

A separate report based on numbers of veterans affected by the health bill, an estimated 27,100 veterans could lose health coverage if enacted as it stands.

Deputies have found the body of missing 22-year-old Jerell White, officials have confirmed Saturday.

Saturday morning, Lancaster County Coroner's office responded to a call on Pleasant Road. White's body was found in a pond near where he was last seen Wednesday in the 4000 block of Pleasant Road in Lancaster, South Carolina.

An open-ended cease-fire in southern Syria brokered by the United States, Russia, and Jordan came into effect on Sunday at noon.

The agreement, announced Thursday after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, is the first initiative by the Trump administration in collaboration with Russia to bring some stability to war-torn Syria.

More than a thousand demonstrators flooded this city’s downtown Saturday in a display of defiance against a rally by Ku Klux Klan members.

Protesters jeered and booed as around 50 Klan members, some wearing hoods and waving Confederate flags, walked through the streets to gather at Justice Park, escorted by police in riot gear.

The Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, headquartered in North Carolina, were protesting the “the ongoing cultural genocide ... of white Americans,” according to James Moore, one of the Klan members.

A dog found in Cabarrus County was reportedly burned with chemicals and abandoned when a good Samaritan brought him to the Cabarrus County Animal Shelter.

According to a post on the Rescue's Facebook page, "The extent of his injuries is immeasurable. His neck has been burned down to the cartilage and his back through the muscle."

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help pay for the medical bills and to give him proper care in his recovery. It can be found here.

