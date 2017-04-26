5 things Charlotteans need to know Thursday

1. Draft Day! #KeepPounding

The NFL Draft is upon us! Teams will start making selections at 8 p.m. ET Thursday evening. The Panthers are slated to take the No. 8 overall pick.

NBC Charlotte's Sports Team is ready and already discussing ALL THINGS PANTHERS .

- Enter our Panthers draft war room, where we're acting as the Panthers' front office and debating what to do with Panthers picks. To read more about the draft war room, click here.

- Here's 5 things you NEED TO KNOW about the Panthers in the draft.

- Throwback Thursday: Five best first-round draft picks in Panthers history

- PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers top draft picks in team history

2. Severe weather tracking towards Charlotte

April showers bring May flowers, right? It certainly appears that way!

Enjoy the sunshine while you can. A line of heavy showers crossing over Tennessee, Alabama, Northwest Georgia and Louisiana is currently tracking towards the Charlotte-metro area over the next six to 10 hours. Meteorologist Larry Sprinkle says the chance of rain will hold off until later Thursday afternoon.

We'll be bringing you the latest throughout the day. Click here for the LATEST FIRST WARN FORECAST.

3. Prepare to show more proof when you renew your NC license

North Carolinians will have the option beginning May 1 to get a driver's license or identification card through the state Division of Motor Vehicles that complies with the more stringent standards of the federal REAL ID.

Click here for more info on why REAL ID's will be required in 2020.

4. Study shows best day of week to buy gas

A newly released report shows the timing of your visits to the gas station... and you may not want to fill up today!

According to the report by Gas Buddy, Thursdays are the worst days to buy gas. To put the amount of savings into perspective: if every driver in the U.S. bought gas on Thursday for an entire year, they'd collectively spend an extra $1.1 billion. Click here to find out which week day is best to fill up!

5. Two homicide investigations underway

Lancaster police are currently seeking information after a 17-year-old high school basketball player was shot and killed Wednesday night outside a popular community center. We have a crew ON SCENE bringing you the latest. For more info, click here.

What initially began as a "suspicious death" investigation has turned into a homicide investigation, CMPD said Thursday morning. Police were called to a residence in north west Charlotte and found Michael Barnwell, a 29-year-old father of two, shot in the chest. He was pronounced deceased by Medic shortly after. For more info on this active investigation, click here.

