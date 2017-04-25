5 things that you need to know Tuesday

1. Rain finally moving out

Heavy rain that knocked out power and downed several trees across the Charlotte area is finally moving out of the Carolinas.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties until 8 p.m.

Temperatures will be in the mid 50s Tuesday morning with a high around 62 degrees. Showers will move out of the area by noon.

"We'll see a little bit of sunshine later this afternoon," Sprinkle said.

2. Cleanup continues from fallen trees



Crews worked throughout the day and night Monday to clean up massive trees down in the Charlotte area.

One tree that fell blocked Sharon Amity Road for more than an hour.

Another tree fell at an East Charlotte apartment complex and crushed a car.

3. CMS unveils new boundary plan Tuesday

Thousands of families in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School system are anxiously awaiting Tuesday night's unveiling of new proposed boundary lines for schools.

The proposal comes after two years of meetings, research and feedback.

CMS has been under pressure to find ways to reduce high concentrations of poverty in certain schools and relieve overcrowding in others.

The proposal will be presented to the public Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Government Center in Uptown.

4. Lake Wylie killers to be sentenced

Tuesday two gang members convicted of killing a Lake Wylie couple will face their punishment.

Jamell Cureton and Malcolm Hartley plead guilty to killing Doug and Debbie London back in 2014.

Police say Cureton was in jail at the time and ordered members of his gang to kill the couple.

Cureton had robbed the London's mattress store and didn't want the couple to testify. A dozen gang members were charged.

Cureton and Hartley will get life sentences for the murders.

Jamell Cureton and Malcolm Hartley

5. Caitlyn Jenner memoir hits a bookstore near you

Are you dying to know everything about Caitlyn Jenner’s transformation from man to woman? Well, wait no longer, because Jenner’s new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, is out Tuesday.

Written with Buzz Bissinger, who penned the “Call me Cait” article in Vanity Fair magazine that confirmed reports that the former Bruce was transitioning, it promises to uncover many of the details the curious have been mulling for the past few years.

One already revealed: Yes, Jenner did have gender reassignment surgery in January of this year.

Caitlyn Jenner. (Photo: Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez, This content is subject to copyright.)

