5 things we learned from HGTV's Property Brother's visit to NC

HIGHT POINT, N.C. – High Point is known as the “furniture capital of the world,” so it’s a perfect fit to find Drew and Jonathan Scott of HGTV’s Property Brothers walking along Main Street.

“Anybody who is anyone right now in the furniture business descends on High Point right now,” Jonathan Scott said. “It's great way for us to interact and find out what customers want all over the country.”

Jonathan and Drew Scott at High Point Furniture Market Saturday, October 14, 2017. (WCNC)

With a new book out titled “It Takes Two” and the Scott Living furniture line out, the brothers stood backstage Saturday before a keynote speech to 600 attendees and gave us five things you may not know about them:

Rehearsing in High Point for “Dancing With the Stars”

Drew Scott is currently filming Dancing with the Stars with partner Emma Stone

“I'm literally rehearsing four hours a day. So my dance partner Emma is actually here in High Point with us. She's actually here at the market right now,” Drew Scott said. “We were over in the coastal showroom and we were dancing in the background between every meeting that we had.”

Advice for Charlotte families on home decor

“Our philosophy is that your home should make your life easier,” Jonathan Scott said.

So what are three things families can do right now?

From Jonathan: Assess your family's problems and whether it's kids wear and tear and make sure that you have products that are going to live up to the durability required From Drew: There's not just one way to do the design. There are many different ways and also many different price points. You can get some of the beautiful looks that you see on Property Brothers or on HGTV when you are watching, but it doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. Do a bit of research and see what the different materials are out there. If you don't have a big budget to spend and you want to transform you space, get some key pieces throws and pillows are an easy way to transform your space just with some accent pieces instead of having to make over an entire room From Jonathan: Most importantly, remember you have to value yourself too and have the ability to recharge. Having a master bedroom that you can relax in and recharge your batteries. It is a kid free zone.

The Property Brothers were so close to filming near Charlotte

“We are literally in a different city every three months filming,” Drew explained.

“Little nugget, we almost filmed here in North Carolina. So it was down to New York and North Carolina and New York ended up winning just because we have so much press to do,” Jonathan said.

“So if you want us to come to your city, get on social and hit up HGTV and tell them you want to see us in your city,” Drew said.

What many don’t realize about the filming of Property Brothers

“We do 17 projects simultaneously over a three month period,” Jonathan said. “So we work with amazing local trades, amazing local real estate agents. It's a whole big unit and at the end of the day all of our focus is to help the homeowner get into their dream home. The payoff is really at the end when they give us a big hug and say we love it.”

"When you love what you do it doesn't feel like work,” Drew said.