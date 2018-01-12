5 Things You Need to Know: Afternoon, evening storms possible

1. A few afternoon and early evening storms are possible

Friday will be cloudy and unseasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s with rain likely. A few afternoon and early evening storms are possible. Expect showers in the evening and turning colder overnight, with temperatures falling into the low 40s.

MORE http://www.wcnc.com/weather

2. Homicide suspect dead, officer shot in leg in uptown ambush

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the suspect in a west Charlotte homicide is dead after ambushing several officers outside headquarters Thursday night.

The shootout happened around 10:45 p.m. as our NBC Charlotte crew was getting ready to go live for the 11:00 p.m. newscast. Officers were standing outside of CMPD headquarters.

"As they were briefing out in the parking lot the suspect, the homicide suspect from earlier today that we had been looking for in a white SUV, pulled in and basically ambushed our officers," Chief Kerr Putney said.

MORE http://on.wcnc.com/2ATjjRW

3. New stadium? What's wrong with Bank of America Stadium?

With all the talk about a new Panthers owner wanting a new stadium, many are asking -- what's wrong with Bank of America Stadium?

"I think this is a great, classic football stadium," said architect Ron Smith. And I would hate to see it go away."

MORE http://on.wcnc.com/2FtqwvF

4. Two NASCAR drivers joining group in hopes of buying Panthers

Felix Sabates confirmed to NBC Charlotte Thursday two NASCAR drivers are now part of the group he is assembling in the hopes of buying the Panthers.

Sabates, who spoke by phone with NBC Charlotte’s Rad Berky, would not name the two drivers or say if they were current or former drivers like Dale Earnhardt, Jr. or Jeff Gordon for example.

MORE http://on.wcnc.com/2D4fZtl

5. Flu spreading across the Carolinas

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 26 people have died in North Carolina from the flu since October.

The healthcare systems taking proactive measures include Novant Health, Carolinas HealthCare System, Cone Health, and Wake Forest Baptist Health.

MORE http://on.wcnc.com/2DplIGS

© 2018 WCNC.COM