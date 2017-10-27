5 things you need to know Friday

Dale Jr. joins his favorite weather man, Larry Sprinkle, for Friday's morning forecast.

NASCAR’s most popular driver took to Twitter back in March and declared that none other than our Larry Sprinkle is his favorite weatherman.

“I met him back in the torch run back in the Winter Olympics for 2002,” said Larry Sprinkle. “Such a nice guy.”

On Friday, the pair teamed up to bring NBC Charlotte viewers the weekend weather forecast.

At least 40 people have been robbed in Charlotte this year while exchanging things bought online. In an effort to crack down these crimes, Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police has teamed up with QuikTrip to create a safe exchange program.

This program comes a few months after a beloved college baseball player was shot and killed in west Charlotte. Zachary Finch was meeting up with someone to buy a phone when he was killed.

“Our effort is to reduce thefts, robberies, and violent crimes that are sometimes associated with these social media websites,” CMPD Sgt. Brian Scharf said.

QuikTrip agreed that it was a natural fit. “All of our locations are well-lit and they have state-of-the-art security systems at every location,” QuikTrip Division Manager Tom Takach said.

QT will have two designated parking spaces painted red. They’ll also be marked by a sign, in plain view of cameras.

The safe exchange zones are expected to be up and running within the next two weeks.

President Trump ordered his health secretary to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency Thursday — but stopped short of declaring a more sweeping state of national emergency.

In an address from the White House, Trump tried to rally the nation to pay attention to a growing epidemic that claimed 64,000 American lives last year, and advocated for a sustained national effort to end to the addiction crisis.

Kids learn plenty of things when we send them off to school. But when the topic turns to sexuality, for many parents, it’s taboo.

“I think they should educate the teachers on things that are really important that protect the rights of speech and privacy of our students,” said one parent.

Sexuality is now up for discussion for kids as young as kindergarten as several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are rolling out a new set of anti-bullying professional development resources called “Welcoming Schools.”

The aim is “embracing family diversity, supporting LGBTQ-and-gender-inclusive schools, preventing bias-based bullying, and supporting transgender and non-binary students.”

Welcoming Schools isn’t getting a warm welcome. More than 3,000 parents have signed a petition saying sexuality should be talked about at home. CMS insists Welcoming Schools is not a curriculum, and not built as lessons to be taught to students.

A Morganton man is facing DWI charges after police say he drank too much vanilla extract and crashed his truck.

According to the Morganton Department of Public Safety, Travis Williams, 43, crashed his white Ford truck Monday in a heavy rainstorm.

When an officer noticed the truck and a split utility pole, he approached the vehicle and found Williams sitting in the front seat. The officer says Williams was "slurring his speech and had a gaze look in his eyes."

According to the police report, the officer noticed a strong vanilla odor coming from the vehicle.

