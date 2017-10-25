Good Samaritan struck by car after stopping to offer help

There is heavy police presence along the Brookshire Freeway causing significant delays after two accidents.

Two vehicles were involved in an accident along the outer loop of the Brookshire Freeway at College Street. A third vehicle stopped on the side of the road to offer assistance. When the driver of the vehicle got out, he was hit by another car.

The man was injured along with several other people involved in the initial accident.

NAACP issues travel advisory against American Airlines

The NAACP issued a warning for African Americans who fly American Airlines Tuesday.

The group says they are noticing a pattern of disturbing incidents involving the removal of black passengers from flights, in addition to other troublesome conducts that are giving rise to this warning.

Man killed inside east Charlotte business

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation in east Charlotte Tuesday night after a man was shot and killed inside a business. The person's death marks Charlotte's 75th homicide of 2017.

Chilly fall temperatures arrive

It was a chilly morning Wednesday as temperatures dipped into the low 40s. The high in Charlotte will only reach the low 60s.

Man stabbed to death during altercation in west Charlotte Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was stabbed to death in west Charlotte Tuesday night. CMPD responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3200 block of Timberbrook Drive around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with apparent stab wounds. CMPD responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3200 block of Timberbrook Drive around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with apparent stab wounds.

© 2017 WCNC.COM