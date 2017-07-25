5 things you need to know

Concern is growing after multiple women were attacked in uptown near the popular night hub, the EpiCentre.

Miranda parted ways with her friends around 1:50 a.m. Friday and was waiting for an Uber a block away from the ballpark.

"That's when I heard footsteps behind me," Miranda said.

That's when 26-year-old Rayshawn Black came from behind and went for a clutch underneath her arms. After the suspect ran away, police received a call about an attempted robbery somewhere else. Click here to continue reading.

This upcoming school year, third graders in South Carolina public schools struggling to read on their grade level will not pass to the next grade.

The South Carolina state law goes into effect in August, saying students will pass or fail based on their end of the year test score. Based on recent test scores, statewide more than 3,200 students could find themselves repeating the third grade.

According to an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Anson County Animal shelter violated rules regarding the intake and documentation of a puppy named 'Shayla' that was quarantined and put down for testing after it bit a county employee.

The 4-month-old dog named Shayla reportedly bit a worker while being taken to an animal rescue group earlier this month. Shayla was only 6 days into a 10-day quarantine when she was put down to be tested for rabies, the only way the state can perform the test. The results that came back days later showing the puppy did not have rabies.

After receiving many complaints, the Animal Welfare Section (AWS) of the Veterinary Division of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services opened an investigation into Shayla's handling. Click here to see their conclusion.

4. What health bill amendment will the Senate consider next?

The Senate's plan to create a clean repeal of the Affordable Care Act will take another roller-coaster turn Wednesday, a day after it narrowly approved a "motion to proceed" vote and rejected an amendment that would have repealed and replaced Obamacare.

Senators are expected to vote on an amendment that would repeal Obamacare that wouldn't take effect for two years. The delay is intended to give lawmakers time to come together on a replacement plan before people lose their health care.

But even with conservative support, the clean repeal is not likely to pass because at least three Republican senators have all said they wouldn't vote for a repeal without a replacement.

For Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel, you're never too old to get a ride from your mom to work.

The 20-year-old speedster arrived at the Panthers training camp Tuesday with his mother Nicole watching him from the parking lot. Samuel reportedly said his mom needed the car after his plans to arrive at Wofford University with fellow rookie Christian McCaffrey didn't work out as expected.

Watch the sweet moment here.

