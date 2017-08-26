Hurricane Harvey has slowed over southeast Texas early Saturday as a Category 1 storm with 90-mph winds, reports say, leaving a path of disaster from it's touchdown Friday night.

While the hurricane downgraded from a Category 4, the National Weather Service warns it's only the beginning of major flooding, with up to 3-feet of rain expected in some areas.

A flash flood watch remains in effect across southern Texas until Tuesday evening, as Harvey is expected to stall and spin for the next three to five days.

The Carolinas could feel the effects of Hurricane Harvey in a couple of ways.

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport canceled dozens of flights and now passengers flying out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport are being asked to monitor their flight statuses.

Meanwhile, get ready to pay more at the pump. Prices could go up 10 to 15 cents as Texas refineries brace for impact and shut down.

Click here for more details.

Three North Korea short-range ballistic missiles failed on Saturday, U.S. military officials said, which, if true, would be a temporary setback to Pyongyang's rapid nuclear and missile expansion.

The U.S. Pacific Command said in a statement that two of the North's missiles failed in flight after an unspecified distance, and another appeared to have blown up immediately. It added that the missile posed no threat to the U.S. territory of Guam, which the North had previously warned it would fire missiles toward.

President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio, the retired Arizona lawman who was convicted for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.

The White House said the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County was a "worthy candidate" for a presidential pardon.

President Donald Trump on Friday directed the Pentagon to declare an indefinite ban on transgender individuals joining the military, but he appeared to leave open the possibility of allowing some already in uniform to remain in the military.

© 2017 WCNC.COM