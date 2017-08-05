The President of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce says the PGA Championship that will be played next week in Charlotte is going to be worth an estimated $100 million to the city and the surrounding area.

“You can’t buy this kind of positive exposure,” said Bob Morgan.

Morgan can hardly contain his excitement at the prospect of showing off Charlotte during the PGA Championship. He says golf is a sport that uniquely appeals to business decision makers.

Through January to July of 2016, there were 28 responses to drug overdoses in Salisbury.

Fast forward one year later, examining the same seven months, and Salisbury PD says that number has nearly doubled with 58 responses to drug overdoses.

Hydrocodone, oxycodone, and morphine are some of the more popular opioids, but heroin has made it's way into Rowan County and it's entrance has led to fatal exits.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly tapping a federal grand jury in Washington to advance the federal investigation into Russia's interference in the presidential election, a sign the probe is intensifying and could go on for months or years.

The move would give Mueller, a former FBI director, broad authority to subpoena documents and compel witnesses to testify under oath.

Martin Shkreli, the eccentric former pharmaceutical CEO notorious for a price-gouging scandal and for his snide "Pharma Bro" persona on social media, was convicted Friday on federal charges he deceived investors in a pair of failed hedge funds.

A Brooklyn jury deliberated five days before finding Shkreli guilty on three of eight counts. He had been charged with securities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

With an average temperature of 107.39 degrees in July, Death Valley set the record for hottest month at a single location in U.S. history.

Keep in mind that that number is an average of all the high and low temperatures. The average daily high temperature was an unbearable 119.6 degrees.

“It should be noted that this is the hottest average monthly temperature ever measured in the U.S. or, for that matter, anywhere in the Western Hemisphere,” Weather Underground weather historian Christopher Burt told the Capital Weather Gang.

