5 things you need to know Saturday

A white former St. Louis police officer was acquitted Friday of murder in the fatal shooting of a black man following a high-speed chase six years ago, sparking protests in the city.

Protesters broke a window and splattered red paint at St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home, and police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Several hundred chanting protesters marched to the house Friday night.

Two officers were taken to a hospital with injuries sustained from thrown bricks, according to the St. Louis Police Department.

In a video statement posted on Twitter early Friday, Interim Chief Lawrence O'Toole said that nine city officers suffered injuries, ranging from a broken jaw to a separated shoulder. O'Toole also reported that one Missouri State Highway patrol officer sustained injuries.

23 arrests were made before 6 p.m. CT, O'Toole said, adding that the department didn't know the total number of arrests made after that time.

British police made a “significant” arrest in the urgent manhunt for suspects a day after the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people, authorities said Saturday.

Police said that an 18-year-old man was arrested by Kent police in the port of Dover on the English Channel. He is being questioned under the Terrorism Act. Dover is a major ferry port for travel between Britain and France.

Police have arrested 31-year-old Lamont Barrett, a CMS substitute teacher, for having inappropriate contact with a student.

On Friday, police announced more potential student victims have come forward with new allegations, all of which are being investigated thoroughly.

Five CMS teachers, two of whom were substitutes, have been arrested for inappropriate sexual conduct with students in the past few months. The charges range from indecent liberties with a student to actual sex acts with them.

Equifax announced Friday afternoon its chief information officer, Susan Mauldin, and chief security officer, David Webb are retiring "effective immediately."

The departure of the two senior security professionals, charged with overseeing the credit reporting firm's defenses against hacks, follows the disclosure last week that hackers may have stolen personal data on 143 million of its U.S. customers, plus credit cards and personal identifying information for 400,000.

A federal judge in Chicago late Friday issued a nationwide injunction against the Trump administration's effort to crack down on sanctuary cities by withholding funds for public safety.

District Judge Harry Leinenweber sided with Chicago officials who argued that penalizing cities for protecting undocumented immigrants was unlawful and unconstitutional. He said Attorney General Jeff Sessions lacked authority to impose such conditions on the federal grant program.

