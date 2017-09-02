5 things you need to know Saturday

When Texans star JJ Watt set up an online fundraiser to help Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey he hoped to raise $250,000.

As of late Friday night it had raised more than $16 million.

President Trump has requested $7.9 billion in emergency spending to help Texas and Louisiana recover from Hurricane Harvey's winds and floods.

“We’re working on emergency funding. We’re doing everything we can. We’re working very well with the governor," Trump told reporters Friday.

The request, sent to Congress on Friday, would add $7.4 billion to Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster aid coffers and $450 million to finance disaster loans for small businesses.

Parts of the Charlotte region were pummeled Friday evening with waves of heavy rain, strong winds, and rotating dark clouds that may have caused tornadoes to form in some spots.

A Charlotte couple says they are being fined $7,000 because their roof is too nice.

The HOA is trying to fine them 7,000 for what they’ve been told is too nice a roof. The HOA came up with that number because that’s what they say it would cost to replace the roof.

Stars paid their respects to tennis superstar Serena Williams for her biggest victory —giving birth to a 6-pound, 13-ounce baby girl Friday with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanianon.

Beyonce paid congrats to her friend on Instagram almost immediately following the news.

