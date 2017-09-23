5 things you need to know Saturday

Dear Lord baby Jesus, we thank you so much for this beautiful home listing.

At least, that's what we think the fictional character Ricky Bobby said before purchasing his home in the comedy Talladega Nights.

Lucky for you, the beautiful home Ricky Bobby resided in is up for sale and could be yours. Multiple scenes of the 2006 motorsports comedy were filmed inside the home, including the well known dinner scene.

While speaking at a campaign rally Friday night for Sen. Luther Strange, President Trump called for NFL players to be fired for protesting the national anthem.

The Huntsville, Ala. crowd roared after Trump said he would like to see the head of an NFL team punish players who protest the playing of the song.

South Korea’s weather agency says a magnitude 3.0 earthquake was detected in North Korea around where the country recently conducted a nuclear test, but it assessed the quake as natural.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency also reported a magnitude-3.4 earthquake in North Korea.

Buses carted tens of thousands of people in northwest Puerto Rico away from their homes Friday after a dam appeared to be failing, the latest catastrophe for the hurricane-battered island.

The mass evacuations — about 70,000 people live in the municipalities of Isabela and Quebradillas — follow severe winds and flooding brought by Hurricane Maria. Officials have already called the storm the worst of the past century for Puerto Rico.

Much of the island remains without power.

Arizona Sen. John McCain said Friday he will not support a last-gasp Republican effort to repeal Obamacare, making him the second Republican lawmaker to do so, casting significant doubt on the GOP effort to repeal Obamacare.

With Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., saying he is opposed to the bill and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, saying she is “leaning no,” it appears Republicans do not have the 50 votes needed to pass the bill. Republicans can lose no more than two votes to pass a repeal.

