5 things you need to know Saturday edition

Taylor Swift’s he-said-she-said groping trial raced to an end Friday with a major victory for Swift: A judge threw out the lawsuit filed against her by the ex-Denver DJ she says groped her in 2013.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez in Denver sent the eight-person jury home for the weekend and then ruled in favor of Swift’s motion to end David Mueller’s lawsuit against her on grounds he failed to prove she was personally responsible for getting his being fired after their encounter.

However, Swift’s mother and management remain defendants in Mueller’s lawsuit and the suit will go to the jury.

Phil Pouliot is a happily married man but there is someone else or something else, rather: the game of golf.

"Well I've loved it all my life but I've never been good at it. I'm still at hack," says the retired Pouliot.

What he lacks in skill, he makes up for with his love of the game, following the biggest names in the game as a volunteer for the PGA.

"I think what I enjoy the most is that the golfers really appreciate what you're doing. I mean they go out of their way a lot of times to thank the volunteers," Pouliot told NBC Charlotte.

Click here for full PGA Championship coverage.

President Trump tweeted that "military solutions" are "fully in place, locked and loaded" Friday, as China appealed for North Korea and the United States to “exercise caution” in their escalating war of words.

It came after North Korea said it was writing a plan to fire missiles toward the western Pacific island of Guam, a U.S. territory.

Trump tweeted Friday: "Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"

Some Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are making a difference one wave at a time. They started whats called 'Waves of Change' by accident, but now it's a movement they're hoping will spread.

It’s all part of Waves of Change, a program CMPD officer Chad Webster and his partner started in May as a way to get to know the community.

Webster told NBC Charlotte, “It’s just kind of grassroots. We wave at people, if they wave back we get out, engage, let them know who we are. Let them get to know us.”

Experts say you need to put a solar filter over the smartphone during the eclipse to protect the image sensor, but Apple says not to worry. For a wide shot of the scene, in which the sun itself is a tiny, minor character, you're fine. On the iPhone, the time-lapse feature is at the tail left, after Slo-Mo.

To make a great time-lapse, you need two important tools, a tripod and an adapter to fit the phone onto the tripod.

Position the phone horizontally (NOT VERTICALLY!!!) to capture more of the scene, and at least 5 minutes before it’s ready to start, click record on the phone. Shooting for at least 20 minutes for the eclipse, which in turn will give you about a 2-3 minute video.

© 2017 WCNC.COM