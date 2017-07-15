5 things you need to know Saturday edition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- From a fire in Honolulu to an act of kindness from a Carolina Panthers rookie, here are 5 stories you need to know.

At least three people died and 12 were injured Friday in a fire at a Honolulu high-rise that was not equipped with sprinklers, authorities said, and hundreds fled the giant condominium complex as smoke billowed from the upper floors.

Charlotte Water crews responded to a wastewater overflow in south Charlotte on Friday.

An estimated 180,000 gallons reached Kings Branch, a tributary to Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed, according to city officials. Crews responded to a break in a 21-inch sewer main pipe.

Charlotte Water spokesperson Cam Coley released the following statement in the city's press release:

"A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help... Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging."

City officials say it is impossible to determine the exact cause of the spillage.

Cleats, gloves, mouth pieces, you name it, and Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey was helping get it from the shelves for 15 local kids.

McCaffrey pitched in for the DICK'S Sporting Goods Sports Matter program -- helping to fight the billions of dollars cut from school sports budgets in recent years.

While it’s normal to expect hot temperatures and humidity in summer, conditions across the Carolinas are more than just uncomfortable, they could be downright dangerous.

Doctors say it’s OK for kids to be outside for brief periods of time, but it’s critical to keep them hydrated and cool them down as soon as they get back indoors.

World meet Beyoncé and JAY-Z's beautiful twins, Sir Carter and Rumi. She unveiled the two tots in the photo below in front of a beautiful floral arrangement and seascape.

