5 things you need to know Saturday

A missing south Charlotte teenager was found dead in Montgomery County Friday, according to police.

Nathan Kocmond was reported missing from his home on Kennington Court Monday afternoon. The FBI was involved in the search for the 16-year-old, as well as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. CMPD tweeted that Kocmond was found dead of an apparent suicide.

A hiker found Kocmond's body in the Uwharrie National Forest and contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man in connection with a viral video of an assault at Thursday's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Warren Carrigan posted a video to Facebook and Instagram early Friday morning that shows a bloodied altercation between a Panthers fan and another man sitting behind him.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, CMPD tweeted that 26-year-old Kyle Adam Maraghy was arrested and charged with simple assault in connection with the punch.

President Trump unveiled a sweeping and aggressive new policy toward Iran on Friday, saying he will not re-certify the nuclear deal signed in 2015 and calling for a variety of new sanctions against the government in Tehran.

"As I have said many times, the Iran deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into," Trump said during a speech at the White House.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man Friday in connection with a gas station shooting that resulted in a school bus being hit by a bullet.

According to CMPD, detectives received a tip that identified Nelson Handy III, 28, as one of the shooters in a surveillance video released by police Thursday. On Friday, CMPD agents found Hardy driving a vehicle on Statesville Road and initiated a traffic stop. Police said that Handy refused to stop, initiating a chase.

A short time later, Handy was arrested after the vehicle was found on Garnette Place.

The proposed Keyo Park West tiny home development in northwest Charlotte is feeling a big pushback from neighbors in the area.

A memo from the desk of the city council manager explains that, “Concerns have been raised specific to the size of the homes to be constructed in this development relative to the size of existing homes and the potential impact to the character of the neighborhood.”

The memo says council members and other elected officials met with concerned neighbors at an organized community meeting on August 30. They say, in addition, neighbors have expressed their concerns at City Council’s public forums on September 25 and October 2. Now, the council says they plan to conduct an additional review on November 13.

