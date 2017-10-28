5 things you need to know Saturday

Saturday, October 28, WCNC NBC Charlotte will take part in a nationwide day of service called, Make A Difference Day.

Our employees will be out at Park Road Shopping Center in Charlotte, collecting donations for Goodwill of the Southern Piedmont. We’ll be accepting clothes, shoes and even electronics like desktop computers and cell phones. The donations sold in Goodwill stores provide funding for job training like resume and computer workshops!

Bring your donations and come say hello from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. in front of the Harris Teeter at the Park Road Shopping Center.

Dale Jr. joins his favorite weather man, Larry Sprinkle, for Friday's morning forecast.

NASCAR’s most popular driver took to Twitter back in March and declared that none other than our Larry Sprinkle is his favorite weatherman.

“I met him back in the torch run back in the Winter Olympics for 2002,” said Larry Sprinkle. “Such a nice guy.”

On Friday, the pair teamed up to bring NBC Charlotte viewers the weekend weather forecast.

Two people were arrested after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police found meth and drug paraphernalia inside a Ballantyne townhouse.

Officers charged Jesse Crane and Shane Ardner for various drug charges after busting through a home off Longstone Lane.

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified out of concern for her safety, said she and other neighbors previously complained and filed reports about drug activity at the home.

She said about 60 officers were in the neighborhood to execute the search warrant.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Irwin Carmichael has a simple message for parents this Halloween.

“Go ahead and do your homework,” Carmichael said. “Utilize the website. Utilize technology. You’re going to know their exact location.

The sheriff is talking about the 1,068 registered sex offenders in Mecklenburg County.

To help everyone avoid a real-life Halloween horror story, NBC Charlotte scoured through county data, locating the top three zip codes with the most offenders.

Zip code 28028 finished first. That’s in west Charlotte, where 99 people on the sex offender registry live in that zip code. Number two is right next door, where 28216 checked in with 81 registered sex offenders on the list.

And third, neighborhoods in 28269, in the university area, are home to 79 current registered sex offenders.

“There’s a sex offender in the neighborhood, at least according to the list,” said Cliff Kenyon. “So, we noted that in our heads, I guess, and at least know where they are and potentially what they look like.”

From now until Halloween, deputies are going door to door, tracking down all 1,068 sex offenders.

A grand jury approved the first charges in the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, CNN reported Friday.

It's unclear who has been charged, and with what. CNN reported that the charges are sealed under orders from a federal judge. Some of those charged may be taken into custody as early as Monday.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has tapped at least two grand juries — in Virginia and Washington, D.C. — to advance a wide-ranging federal inquiry into possible coordination between President Trump's campaign and Moscow during the election.

CNN said its reporting is based on sources who declined to be identified.

