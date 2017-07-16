5 things you need to know Sunday edition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- From Disney's live action cast of Aladdin to another health care legislation delay here are 5 things you need to know.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday he will delay consideration of health care legislation in the Senate, after Sen. John McCain's announced absence following surgery left Republicans short of votes on their marquee legislation.

Power Rangers star Naomi Scott (she played the Pink Ranger in this spring's Power Rangers film) will play the coveted role of Princess Jasmine, it was announced at the D23 Expo.

Mena Massoud, who stars in Amazon's Jack Ryan TV series, will step in as the film's title character Aladdin.

Will Smith will take on the role of Genie, made famous by Robin Williams in the 1992 animated classic.

An estimated 180,000 gallons reached Kings Branch, a tributary to Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed, according to city officials. Crews responded to a break in a 21-inch sewer main pipe.

Union County officials say drinking water in the county remains safe to drink and local customers can continue with normal consumption.

The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court Saturday to block a federal district judge's ruling Thursday allowing more immigrants and refugees into the country.

By changing the government's interpretation of the Supreme Court's June 26 decision, which partially restored the travel ban after a series of lower court defeats, the department argued that the latest order invites "precisely the type of uncertainty and confusion that the government has worked diligently to prevent."

Six Congolese rangers were found Saturday in a large forest reserve in Congo's northeast a day after a security station was attacked by militia, but an American journalist and at least three other security guards remain missing, a local official said Saturday.

