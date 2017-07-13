5 things you need to know Thursday

New Kids on the Block star Donnie Wahlberg is making waves in the Queen City after he left a major tip for some workers at a local restaurant.

In a post on his Facebook page early Thursday, Wahlberg posted a selfie with the staff along with his receipt from a dinner at the Waffle House on Queen City Drive. Wahlberg's check was for $82.60, but he went above and beyond by leaving the staff an eye-popping $2,000 tip.

Wahlberg's post said, "My Mom waited tables, and by dad tended bars -- for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!”

A CMPD officer has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after hitting and killing a pedestrian while on duty last Saturday.

Officer Phillip Barker, 24, was responding to a call around 3:20 a.m. when he hit 28-year-old James Michael Short who was crossing the street. Although Short was crossing against a red light, CMPD Chief Putney said the compelling evidence that led Barker to be charged was the fact he was traveling at 100 mph on a 35 mph limit road when he hit Short.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to unveil a revised version of the Senate's contentious health care bill Thursday morning. McConnell said he hopes to have the bill scored by the Congressional Budget Office and voted on next week. A vote on the bill two weeks ago was canceled when it became clear there was not enough support to pass it. The Senate will stay in session for the first two weeks in August — delaying its usual summer recess — to work on the Obamacare repeal efforts and other priority items.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a woman they said was running an illegal day care in northwest Charlotte.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a home in the 5800 block of Green Street on October 20, 2016.

For pet owners, not cleaning up after your dog is like committing a cardinal sin.

NoDa resident, Jesseca Turner, walks little Zoe every day.

"We see some leftovers. Just kind of stinky," she says.

But then, her apartment complex said they needed some doggy DNA.

"My expectation going in was oh this is kind of annoying or this is going to be a big process," she told NBC Charlotte. "But I went in and it was really really quick. The guy had a swab, pulled it out, literally went inside her mouth just right inside. It took about five seconds."

