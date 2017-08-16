5 things you need to know Wednesday

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says Confederate monuments "should come down" and wants the legislature to repeal a law preventing state and local governments from removing them permanently and limiting their relocation.

In a message posted Tuesday on the website Medium, Cooper said North Carolina, "Cannot continue to glorify a war against the United States of America fought in the defense of slavery."

The Democratic governor says Civil War history doesn't belong in "a place of allegiance on our Capitol grounds." There are three such monuments around the old Capitol in Raleigh, along with dozens across the state at county courthouses.

A 25-year-old mother of two has died from a reported ‘protein overdose’. Her family says she had been taking supplements and shakes daily to prepare for a bodybuilding competition.

Meegan Hefford’s family told Australian media they found half a dozen different containers of protein supplements in her kitchen.

Doctors believe that’s what ultimately lead to her death.

It was later discovered that Hefford had a rare genetic condition called Urea Cycle Disorder.

The protein products she consumed several times per day were killing her. Here's what you need to know.

Officials announced Tuesday that a case of West Nile Virus was confirmed in York County.

The virus was found near three schools, just days before children head back to school in South Carolina on Thursday. Officials said they don’t yet know if anyone has actually contracted West Nile, but they aren’t taking any chances when it comes to stopping the spread of the disease.

During a press conference Tuesday, county leaders said the Oakdale community is the only affected area that’s been brought to their attention. Starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, crews will begin spraying repellent in the area of Saluda Road.

As a social media sensation, Griffin and her sister Boston are accustom to being in the public eye. The Doberman's Instagram, Dobie Sisters, has over 17,000 followers. The account is home to an array of photographs of the pups, but was also a key reason behind an influential bill's kickoff in possibly saving the lives of thousands of dogs.

"The organization is the White Coat Waste Project. They are a government watch dog group that is seeking to stop tax payer funded experiments on animals," Riley said. "They actually found me on social media."

Rory Riley is a Charlotte based political activist and lawyer who was hired by White Coat Waste Project to lobby for The Puppers Act, a bill designed to put an end to the Veterans Affairs medical testing on animals. But little did she know is would actually be her four-legged child, Griffin, to make the biggest impact of all. Click here to continue reading.

5. Powerball jackpot up to $430 million

In case you didn't win the estimated $393 million Mega Millions lottery that was drawn on Friday, you are still in luck.

No one hit Saturday’s Powerball drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has now reached $430 million. The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot — which involves the random drawing of five numbered balls from one set and a second drawing of one ball from another set —are one in 292.2 million.

