5 things you need to know Wednesday

A Charlotte father of 3 is lucky to be alive after his heart stopped beating for more than a half hour.

John Ogborn says he owes his life to two quick thinking CMPD officers, who preformed CPR on him for 38 minutes straight, totaling about 2,000 compressions.

“I’m pinching myself that all these things happened that allowed me to still be here,” Ogborn said. “I’m pretty floored, pretty humbled.”

Ogburn was working at Panera Bread when he went in to cardiac arrest and collapsed. Click here to see what the officers had to say.

Mecklenburg County leaders have unanimously voted to allow their constituents to enjoy that bloody mary or mimosa at brunch.

County commissioners passed the “Brunch Bill” Tuesday in a 9-0 vote. The bill will now be sent to the Charlotte City Council for a decision during their July 24 meeting. Click here to find out more on how this will affect local businesses.

One of the men charged in connection to the murder of a local Uber driver will make his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Diontray Adams, 25, has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and murder after the body of 44-year-old Marlo Medina-Chevez was found following a long search by authorities. Medina-Chevez was reported missing May 21, after family members say he left for work Saturday night to pick up a client. His body was found nearly a week later in a wooded area of Rock Hill. Click here for more.

This story is hitting home for a lot of people. The movement to save Shayla came to an end Tuesday, but justice for Shayla is just getting started.

By now, the posts have made their rounds on social media. A cute little puppy named Shayla, shown in video and pictures posted to a newly created Facebook group, 'Saving Shayla,' accompanying posts detailing abuse, overreaction, incorrect identification, and unnecessary euthanasia.

NBC Charlotte has received dozens of phone calls, emails, and social media messages asking to look into the story of Shayla, begging for justice. We spoke with the Anson County Manager, local animal rescue groups as well as Shayla's rescue owner. Click here to see what they had to say about the euthanization.

5. Senate to hold confirmation hearing for FBI director nominee Wray

Get out of the spotlight, James Comey: Wednesday marks the beginning of Christopher Wray’s path to becoming the new FBI director. The former chief of the Department of Justice’s criminal division will appear before the Senate’s Judiciary Committee at 10 a.m. ET. Wray served in the Bush administration’s Corporate Fraud Task Force from 2003 to 2005. More recently, he was a personal attorney to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — a close Trump ally — during the George Washington Bridge lane-closure scandal.

